WWE is on the road again. Announced by the company Friday morning, WWE is heading back out on the road in July with a trio of shows in the state of Texas. The tour will kick off with an episode of Friday Night Smackdown on July 16 in Houston before WWE heads to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for its Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 17, and then Dallas on July 18 for Monday Night Raw.