Roanoke, VA

Gun Violence Prevention Commission announces mini-grant awards

By Pat Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission has announced the recipients of mini grants designated for prevention and intervention of gun violence. The commission met May 25 to consider the applications submitted by local non-profit and faith-based organizations. The commission received and reviewed 24 applications, with proposals totaling $101,000. Funding was approved for $65,000, to be distributed to the following organizations for activities to be completed by Aug. 31, 2021:

#Community Arts#Crime Prevention#Suicide Prevention#Youth Violence#Education Program#Community Education#Wdbj#Project Learn#Casa Latina#Groceries Not Guns#Rachel S Challenge#Sooul Foundation#Lock Ins#Children Learning Program#Total Action For Progress#West End Center For Youth#Prevention Efforts#Community Violence#Grant Recipients#Awards
