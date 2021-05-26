Cancel
covid daily

Sidney Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana adds 93 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses 800,000 vaccines administered. Montana health care workers have now administered more than 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

www.sidneyherald.com
Nashville, TNUS News and World Report

Nashville to Stop Publishing Daily COVID-19 Updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville health officials say they will no longer publish daily COVID-19 reports. The Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday that daily updates have been posted each morning online since March 2020, according to a news release. Information about the outbreak will be made available for Davidson...
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Ohio’s daily COVID case average drops below 1,000

Ohio’s 21-day average for coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Over the last three weeks the state is averaging 993 cases a day. The state recorded just below that, 987 cases, the last day. Ohio hasn’t reported more than 1,000 daily cases...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan will not update daily COVID data on Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan will not release updated daily COVID cases and deaths on Memorial Day, officials announced. On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will release COVID data normally. As usual, new numbers will not be revealed Sunday. Since Memorial Day is Monday,...
Illinois StateHuron Daily Tribune

Illinois sees lowest daily COVID case count in nearly a year

CHICAGO (AP) — The daily count of new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois dropped to 521 on Monday, which is the lowest point in nearly one year. Illinois Department of Public Health data show the state's previous lowest total was 462 cases on June 22 of last year. Still,...
Public HealthHartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease over long weekend

Connecticut has fewer than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since late September, as the state’s coronavirus metrics continued to trend downward over Memorial Day Weekend. Dr. Tom Balcezak, chief medical officer at Yale New Haven Health, attributed Connecticut’s continued encouraging trends in part to people spending...
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

DeSantis administration nixes daily COVID-19 reports

'COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased over the past year ...'. The Florida Department of Health plans to cease the daily COVID-19 reports that have been used by the media and the public to track changes in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ press...
Illinois Statesuperhits935.com

Daily COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in Illinois

Illinois saw the lowest number of daily coronavirus cases on Monday in over a year. 244 people tested positive with COVID-19, 98 fewer individuals than on Sunday. That is the lowest number of coronavirus cases for a 24 hour period since March of 2020. There were also 14 new deaths...
Public Healthsnntv.com

State No Longer Releasing Daily COVID-19 Numbers

The Florida Department of Health has stopped releasing the daily COVID-19 reports that have been used by the media and the public to track changes in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state. According to the Herald-Tribune, Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary said Friday, there is no...
Florida Stateislandernews.com

Florida to stop reporting daily COVID statistics

Citing a decrease in the number of statewide cases and low positivity rate, Florida’s Health Department said Friday it will no longer provide daily COVID-19 reports. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported the state will continue to release the number of cases and positivity rates, but would do so on a weekly basis, citing “that the severity of the pandemic appears to be receding,” referring to a statement from the health department.
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

Boulder County explains lag in daily COVID-19 data

Although Boulder County coronavirus data is examined and compiled frequently in an effort to be as up-to-date as possible, officials acknowledged there is still a lag by the time all tests and data is collected and reported. “There is a lag from the time a test is taken until test...
Montgomery, ALwtvy.com

ADPH no longer updating COVID-19 dashboard daily

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health continues to show that coronavirus cases are down in the state. At the pandemic’s peak on December 28, there were 6,819 Alabamians infected with COVID-19, 100 were positive this past Thursday. These stats come directly from the health...
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

County averaged 14 daily cases of COVID last week

Howard County averaged 14 new cases of COVID-19 daily last week and had three new deaths. Now, 10,107 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 222 have died from it. Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 381 new cases of COVID and one new death. Of those, eight cases and no deaths were in Kokomo.
Allen County, INWOWO News

Daily COVID cases hits 13-month low in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Yesterday’s COVID-19 case count in Allen County was the lowest it has been in over a year. The Allen County Health Department said that 10 new cases were added to the tally, currently standing at more than 41,500 known cases, with the death toll standing at 683.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| At least 71% of Marylanders received the vaccine

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 460,659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 84 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 1.12%, decreased by 0.10% since Sunday morning;...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 6 States Had Almost No COVID Deaths Last Week, Data Shows

Over the course of the pandemic, the U.S. has seen nearly 600,000 people die from the coronavirus. Thankfully, the tide has shifted, and vaccinations have dramatically slowed COVID deaths in the country over the last few months. Throughout the entire U.S., there were around 4,000 deaths from the virus this past week—which is a huge reduction from the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, when there were more than 23,700 COVID deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University. Of course, some states are still struggling to keep numbers down, but many are doing exceptionally well. According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, six states in the U.S. reported an average of less than one coronavirus death per day over the past week. Read on to find out which states had almost no COVID deaths last week.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia’s number of new daily COVID cases decreases Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 674,082 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, May 26, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 323 from the 673,759 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than the 654 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

India reports lowest daily Covid cases in 50 days

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said. The toll...