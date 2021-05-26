newsbreak-logo
Zack Snyder Has Reworked His Kurosawa-Inspired 'Star Wars' Pitch Into a Non-'Star Wars' Idea

Cover picture for the articleA year after Disney purchased Lucasfilm and before we knew that J.J. Abrams would direct Star Wars: Episode VII, a report came out saying that director Zack Snyder (Justice League, Army of the Dead) was developing a Star Wars film that was inspired by Akira Kurosawa movies like Seven Samurai.

