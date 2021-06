Arsenal are reported to have been in contact with the agents of Glen Kamara to make clear the salary and contract they are willing to offer the Rangers midfielder this summer. The Rangers midfielder has enjoyed a superb season north of the border and Rangers are looking to tie the former Dundee man down to a new deal. Gers have sealed their first Scottish title for 10 years and Kamara has played a starring role with 28 appearances. Kamara does have over two years remaining on his Ibrox deal, but such has been his impact, Steven Gerrard wants him tied to a new deal.