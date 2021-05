Erling Haaland has been the focus of much transfer speculation going into this year’s summer transfer window, but that’s no surprise to anyone. The Norwegian international is coming off of a season where he scored 41 goals in all competitions, the striker’s best return yet since becoming a professional. Those sort of numbers were always going to attract interest from clubs around the world, and looking back at Mino Raiola’s “Haaland tour” in April, it only added fuel to the fire that a move could potentially materialize.