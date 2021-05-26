Smithsonian to reopen all museums this summer

© iStock

All Smithsonian museums will be open this summer for the first time since they were closed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The Smithsonian, which has already reopened nine of 19 museums, said in a stateme that the remaining 10 locations will open on a staggered schedule from June 10 to Aug. 27. All museums will have added safety measures and many will have reduced hours.

Slated for reopening next month are the Cooper Hewitt and National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., along with the Smithsonian Design Museum and National Museum of the American Indian in New York City.

In July, the National Museum of African Art, National Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery, Air and Space Museum and Smithsonian Institution Building in the nation's capital will reopen.

The Anacostia Community Museum, Hirshhorn Museum and National Postal Museum in Washington will reopen in August.

Visitors will be required to wear masks, though fully vaccinated visitors will not need them outdoors, the Smithsonian said, adding that children under the age of 2 do not need facial coverings.

Some museum cafes, exhibits and indoor spaces maybe closed or operating at a limited capacity.

The Smithsonian this month reopened several of its museums, including the National Zoo.

First lady Jill Biden visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture to mark the beginning of the reopenings.

The other museums that reopened this month include the the National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery, National Museum of American History, and the Washington, D.C., location of the National Museum of the American Indian.