Versor Investments LP Invests $67.39 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 147.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.