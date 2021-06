Despite testing positive for COVID just days before the baby bar exam, Kim Kardashian pushed through and continued her journey to become a lawyer. Kim Kardashian got some unfortunate news on the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — she didn’t pass the baby bar exam. Understandably, Kim was discouraged by the news, and had to decide whether or not studying to become a lawyer was something she wanted to continue. However, she didn’t have much time, as the next baby bar exam was being offered in just a few weeks. If she didn’t take that one, she’d have to wait seven more months.