LAKEWOOD, N.J. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. While some people may feel like we’re almost across the finish line to defeat COVID-19, many who contracted the virus are still struggling with health problems. One of the more specific potential results from COVID-19 is the idiopathic inflammation that occurs in a percentage of patients. This issue seems to attack vital organs but patients who suffer heart and lung damage seem to be getting the worst results.(1) “This creates a two-sided problem as some COVID patients will no longer be able to donate their organs and they themselves may need an organ transplant down the road. This puts the viability of organs at risk,” said Sim Shain, CEO of ParaFlight EMS and organflights.com.