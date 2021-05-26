Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0991 on Major Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $471,244.27 and $2,095.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded up 142.2% against the U.S. dollar.