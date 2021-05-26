newsbreak-logo
Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0991 on Major Exchanges

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,385.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 114.5% against the US dollar.

