Jeffersonville, VT – After months of troubleshooting, and due to a lack of service at Delaveaga Disc Golf Course, the Disc Golf Network can confirm that live coverage will not be an option for this weekend’s Santa Cruz Masters Cup, a PDGA National Tour event. After significant testing and efforts to implement solutions on site, the final call was made late last week to suspend attempts to run a partial broadcast with unreliable service. The Disc Golf Network will still run a press conference at the event and the Disc Golf Pro Tour will be on site to assist with COVID-19 policy support and crowd control.