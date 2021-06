Drown in Discrete: Swedish dance-pop producer Discrete started producing music when he was just 13 years old, and he never really stopped. “I was mainly doing beats back then and the older I got, the more invested I got into the song writing process too,” he says. “My first gig as a DJ was at a friend’s party when I was 15. I had practiced so much for this party and was so nervous before playing even though it was just my friends.”