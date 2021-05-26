Cancel
Alex Leatherwood Inks Rookie Deal with Raiders

By Mason Woods
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 12 days ago
Former Alabama tackle and 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Alex Leatherwood, came to terms with his new team on his rookie deal, the Raiders announced on Twitter May 24. Leatherwood, a three-year starter at Alabama, becomes the fourth Crimson Tide player to sign their rookie deal, joining Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain and Najee Harris.

Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

