Charlotte, NC

Cole Custer Charlotte Advance No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago


● Cole Custer and the No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) head to the season’s longest NASCAR Cup Series race in two, very important roles: heightening awareness for hunger relief, and honoring a fallen soldier during Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Related
