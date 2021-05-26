newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

X8X Token (X8X) Hits Market Capitalization of $313,432.92

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, X8X Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. X8X Token has a market cap of $313,432.92 and $398.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X8X Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Cap#Investors#Hits#Matic#Busd#Theta#Btc#Mkr#Ftt#Cryptocompare#Ethereum#Gdax#X8x Token Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat#Currency#Ftx Token#Fiat Exit Point#Popular Exchanges#Maker#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Datarius Credit Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,280.28 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $69,280.28 and $57.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.17 Million

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $18.17 million and $370,312.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DREP Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keep4r Achieves Market Capitalization of $474,437.07 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00015854 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $474,437.07 and approximately $25,213.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Yield Protocol (YIELD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $190,760.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dash Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $681.38 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded up 38.7% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SIRIN LABS Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $242,768.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Birdchain (BIRD) Market Cap Hits $613,110.46

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $613,110.46 and $101,905.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits Market Cap of $33.38 Million (mSLV)

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SiaCashCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $129,564.37 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $129,564.37 and $1,855.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SiaCashCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TriumphX Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,245.38 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. TriumphX has a market cap of $143,245.38 and approximately $190,981.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Perpetual Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $174.59 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.01 or 0.00022327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $174.59 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Abitshadow Token Market Capitalization Achieves $12,074.62 (ABST)

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Seedify.fund Hits Market Cap of $9.89 Million (SFUND)

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC. Filecoin...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Reaches $191.66 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Orbs has a market cap of $191.66 million and $911,479.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

QuadrantProtocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $2.24 million and $42,419.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

district0x (DNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.41 Million

District0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $107.41 million and $6.35 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, district0x has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

nOS (NOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million

NOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tourist Token Market Capitalization Achieves $39,020.58 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $39,020.58 and $442.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Tops $1.59 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.