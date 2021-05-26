X8X Token (X8X) Hits Market Capitalization of $313,432.92

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Orbs has a market cap of $191.66 million and $911,479.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.