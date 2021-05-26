Cancel
Letter to the Editor: Former NBA MVP Erased, Replaced, Disgraced by Inglewood Unified School District

Cover picture for the articleRecently the Warren Lane school library was redesigned by former Rams Quarterback Jared Goff. Inglewood Unified School District marketed and promoted the event with all the fanfare it could muster including videos on its website, and T.V media coverage as well. The only thing is that Russel Westbrook had already donated a reading room with books at the same school and IUSD administration was fully aware of it. What’s the difference?

