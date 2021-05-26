Letter to the Editor: Former NBA MVP Erased, Replaced, Disgraced by Inglewood Unified School District

WASHINGTON - Russell Westbrook stood, his team down by three with 8:04 to play in its most significant game in three years, and searched for a way to get the ball to Robin Lopez in the post. The center with the infallible hook shot had been big for the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, having added 14 points by then in addition to poise and defensive know-how that had escaped some younger players in such a high-pressure game.