4 Ways to Save on Fitness Trackers, Exercise Leggings, Sneakers, and More Sports Gear

Scouting Report: These shorts manage to be both more comfortable than exercise shorts, and more stylish, making them a wardrobe staple worthy of wearing all summer long. Flint and Tinder, Huckberry’s in-house brand, makes the best mens shorts I’ve found, well, ever. They are cut like a chino, meaning they look as though someone took your favorite pair and lopped it off at the knee (and then did some really nice sewing). They are made of mostly cotton, with a little spandex thrown in to give them some stretch —and that stretch is my favorite part. They are essentially exercise shorts that look classy enough to wear anywhere and make you appear as though you are putting in the effort. But they are so comfortable, it’s kind of remarkable. Even though they are made from chino-like fabric, they are incredibly lightweight too, and I don’t feel myself getting bogged down on warmer and more humid days. In short, I didn’t know shorts could fit on my body in this way.