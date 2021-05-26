Cancel
Kids Inspiring Kids: Abbigail Staples is Knocking Out Cancer with MMA

By Sydney Blalock Ritchie
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Do you know anything about mixed martial arts (aka MMA)? If you’ve watched one or two bouts (or even just a few clips), you’ll know how intense it is. One of the most famous fighters out there right now is Conor McGregor. He’s a total pro, and he gets pummeled. They all do, even the winners. What we’re trying to say is that MMA is not for the faint of heart. But the hard hits don’t faze McKinney resident, Abbigail Staples. The 13-year-old is not only aiming to be a world champion one day, she also wants her sport to be used for good—for fighting cancer.

#Mma#Depression#Mixed Martial Arts#Professional Boxing#Mixed Boxing#Childhood Cancer#Brazilian#Muay Thai#Tap Cancer Out#Asps#Abbiraye#Facebook#Kyushotya#Kids#Mma Competitions#Knock Cancer#Fighting Cancer#Ufc Coaches#Athletes#Bjj
