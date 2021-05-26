Can the Chanel Boy Bag Remain a Beloved Classic?
It’s rare that a new bag design is released and immediately deemed a classic, but that’s exactly what happened when the Chanel Boy Bag debuted almost a decade ago on the runway. The Boy Bag has got it all: that timeless Chanel appeal all wrapped up in a pretty package that feels modernized and casual. The Boy Bag is, in its simplest form, a perfect piece for our time, and so many consumers agree that many times the Boy can be hard to track down in its neutral colors like basic black.www.purseblog.com