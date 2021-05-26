Andreina Rodriguez
Andreina Rodriguez is a 2020 St. John's University graduate with a bachelor's in Communications. After entering the job market in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, she has leveraged being in New York to pitch stories about how a raging health crisis affected the Latinx community. With stories published by The Mujerista, #WeAllGrow Latina, Latino Rebels and Modern Brown Girl, Andreina has written about multiple issues ranging from racial discrimination, mental health and food insecurity as it affects the Latinx community.www.cnbc.com