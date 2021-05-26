newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

