Versor Investments LP Sells 99,194 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersor Investments LP reduced its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,194 shares during the quarter. Navistar International comprises about 2.2% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 0.85% of Navistar International worth $37,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

