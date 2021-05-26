Versor Investments LP Sells 99,194 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.