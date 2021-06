12:20AM in South General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. We are going out in the morning for a tournament so far it has not been canceled but the waves look a little bit sketchy. We’re gonna be heading out of Matheson hammock going through Stiltsville and loading up with Live Bait with Capt and Jimmy Lewis. I want to thank everybody for putting up a report that said mahi should be between six and 800 feet that’s what we will start with before going all the way out there we’re definitely going to try The red had tuna bite between 120 and 180 feet. Can anybody tell me where exactly I can find the tuna are they holding over wrecks or are they free swimming in or changes every day?