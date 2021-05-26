Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Three Great Things: Natalie Morales

By From the Editors
talkhouse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Great Things is Talkhouse’s series in which artists tell us about three things they absolutely love. To mark the May 28 release on Hulu of Natalie Morales’ teen road-trip comedy Plan B, the actress turned director shared some of the things that bring her joy in life. — N.D.

www.talkhouse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fleming
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Cats And Dogs#My Favorite Things#Good Music#Joy#Real Love#Nick At Nite#Tiktok#Animals Animals#American Tv#Bob Newhart Show#Hilarious Music Videos#Up And Coming Comedians#Movies#As Told To Nick Dawson#Teen#Artists#Featured Image#Saturday Night Live#Alt Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Serieshiplatina.com

Natalie Morales Confirms Betty DeVille is Queer in “Rugrats” Reboot

The iconic Nickelodeon series Rugrats is getting a contemporary makeover for the reboot which includes Phil and Lil’s mom, Betty DeVille, being queer. Actress/director Natalie Morales (Plan B, Parks & Recreation) is voicing Betty in the CG-animated series on Paramount+ that premiered May 27 and she confirmed that the mom of two is out and proud. Morales, who is of Cuban descent, also identifies as queer and she told the A.V. Club that Betty was an influential character in her youth. The 36-year-old is of the generation that grew up watching the original series that premiered on Nickelodeon in 1991 and ran for 9 seasons. The reboot follows the adventures of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica – the core cast of beloved characters.
Celebritieshiawathaworldonline.com

Oprah Winfrey recalls 'big mistake' from early celebrity interview

Oprah Winfrey has recalled the "big mistake" she made while interviewing Sally Field. Early in her career, she was urged by bosses to ask the actress an awkward question about her co-star Burt Reynolds, whom she starred with in the likes of 'Smokey and the Bandit' - while she also dated the late big screen icon for a number of years.
CelebritiesWUSA

'Today' Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Dylan Dreyer is going to be a mom of three! The 36-year-old Today show co-anchor announced on Tuesday's episode that she and husband Brian Fichera are expecting their third child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, already shares Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1. Dreyer shared the news with...
Congress & Courtswestsidespirit.com

Dear Katie Couric ...

Cc to Senator John Hickenlooper - To begin, Katie Couric, I don’t know you and you don’t know me. We’ve crossed paths, if you could say it that way, because I became a subscriber to your Wake-Up Call newsletter which I get in my email box. Likewise with you, Senator, I don’t know you and you don’t know me, and I’m assuming you got my email address from a voter list. I repeat, there’s no personal connection between me and you, Ms. Couric, or with the Senator. So when I get an email from you, Katie Couric, telling me that I haven’t “opened” your Wake-Up Call and get an email from the Senator saying that I haven’t “opened [my] emails lately,” I bridle. Like now I’ve got the email police monitoring my email reading habits! And I’m not alone. Privacy is not part of the subscription nor is it part of my voter registration. Truth to tell, Katie Couric, Senator Hickenlooper, this is all more than I subscribed or registered to vote for. Or can bear.
CelebritiesPopculture

Dakota Johnson Fans Revel in Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Exit

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end, and many fans see it as a victory in a way for actress Dakota Johnson. Johnson became a viral sensation in November of 2019 when she made DeGeneres uncomfortable during an interview about her own birthday party. Fans quoted the conversation verbatim as they discussed DeGeneres' cancellation online.
Relationship AdviceKATU.com

Marlo Thomas & Phil Donahue on "What Makes a Marriage Last"

What makes a marriage last? Who doesn’t want to know the answer to that question? To unlock this mystery, iconic couple Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue crisscrossed the country and conducted intimate conversations with forty celebrated couples whose long marriages they’ve admired—from award-winning actors, athletes, and newsmakers to writers, comedians, musicians, and a former U.S. president and First Lady. Through these conversations, Marlo and Phil also revealed the rich journey of their own marriage. The couple joined us to share a little of their story.
CelebritiesJezebel

Whoopi Does Not Want to Talk About Bennifer Anymore

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, host Whoopi Goldberg moderated a conversation about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s recent stint in Montana. Well—moderated isn’t really the right word for what happened, because she pretended to sleep for most of the discussion. As is her job, Whoopi asked her co-hosts what...
MoviesMiami Herald

New on DVD: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are ‘Lovebirds’ on the run

A movie about a normal couple that find themselves at the center of a murder mystery tops the DVD releases for the week of June 8. "The Lovebirds": Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as Leilani and Jibran, a couple on the rocks after years of dating who have their lives upended while driving one day. Their car is commandeered and used to commit a vehicular homicide, setting them on a dangerous journey to clear their names of the murder.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Dinner in America Brings Punk Anarchy to Suburbia

One of the more entertaining films I saw back at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival was the punk rock rom-com Dinner in America. Directed by Adam Rehmeier (Jonas, The Bunny Game) and produced by Ben Stiller and Ross Putman (Plus One, The Violent Heart), the film surprisingly still hasn’t been picked up for a U.S. release, but it’s now arriving in the U.K. and the first trailer has landed for the occasion.
Celebritieshot969boston.com

The One Question Oprah Wishes She Wouldn’t Have Asked

OPRAH is renowned for being a thoughtful interviewer, but throughout her career, there’s ONE QUESTION that sticks out that she STILL wishes she wouldn’t have asked. She talked about it with ROB LOWE on his podcast this week. It was when she interviewed SALLY FIELD years ago, and she asked her if BURT REYNOLDS slept with his toupee on. (Sally and Burt dated for several years in the late-’70s.) Oprah said that she was younger . . and felt a “responsibility” to ask the kinds of questions that her viewers or producers might want to know. But it didn’t go over well. Sally didn’t answer . . . immediately clammed up . . . and the interview was basically over. Oprah said, quote, “[Even] now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question . . . and it was like, ‘Whoa, Sally went cold on me on live TV.’ I deserved it . . . because that is such an inappropriate question.”
Texas Stateenmnews.com

Kate Hudson Says Matthew McConaughey Has ‘A Real Chance’ at Becoming Governor of Texas

Kate Hudson reacted with both shock and enthusiasm at former co-star Matthew McConaughey’s political aspirations. Hudson, who appeared alongside McConaughey in the romantic comedies How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold, hadn’t actually heard about the actor’s possible bid for governor of Texas until Rob Lowe broke the news to her on a recent episode of his podcast Literally!
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

Rachel Pegram, Jake Lacy, Krysta Rodriguez, Ally Maki, & Caleb Hearing In TBS’ Upcoming Rom-Com ‘Space’

TBS announced today that it has cast Rachel Pegram (Love Life, The Week Of, staff writer for Kenan), Jake Lacy (Being The Ricardos, The White Lotus, High Fidelity), Krysta Rodriguez (Halston, Daybreak, Smash), Ally Maki (Wrecked, Hacks, Toy Story 4), and Caleb Hearon (Fargo, Work in Progress, staff writer for Human Resources) to star in its new scripted romantic-comedy pilot, Space. Additionally, Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul who previously directed Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, Huge in France and The D Train have been tapped to direct and executive produce. Written and executive produced by Hilary Winston (Happy Endings, Community) and executive produced by Nick Stoller of Stoller Global Solutions, Space begins shooting in Portland in June.
TV & Videosbaltimoregaylife.com

Netflix’s ‘Absurde: The Motion Picture’ Trailer with Channing Tatum

With a mega-star, America: The Motion Picture by director Matt Thompson will release at the end of June. Netflix has now revealed its first trailer. It’s already clear that this is going to be a comedy. Netflix describes itself as the animated movie: George Washington uses a chainsaw and his friend Sam Adams loves beer. Together they want to defeat the British in this comic about the American Revolution.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Kyle Gallner & Emily Skeggs on indie hit Dinner in America, their close off-screen bond, and why it’s okay to be different

Romantic comedies (which is a very loose way of describing this unique, rage-fuelled feature film) rely on the chemistry between the leading duo, in order to work and be believed. Well, in the case of alternative genre movie Dinner in America, that much was given – as when we had the pleasure of interview the stars Kyle Gallner and Emily Skeggs, they appear to have hit it off, and it’s that friendship and dynamic that lent itself to the narrative so well.
Celebritiesava360.com

My Bedtime Routine: Gal Gadot Shares the Three Things on Her Nightstand

In our Sleeping With… series, we ask people from different career paths, backgrounds, and stages of life how they make sleep magic happen. Gal Gadot’s approach to self-care is all about positivity from the inside out. The Wonder Woman actor, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her third child, says that “the better [my wellness practice] is, the better I am.” It’s something she tries to teach her two daughters too—that loving themselves and spending time outdoors, among other good habits, are equal parts of what it means to “be well.”
Moviesthereminder.ca

Canadian comic book artist Jeff Lemire's Netflix series among June highlights

Wonderstruck visions of a post-apocalyptic future and grounded comedies about modern-day problems give June some extra flavour on the biggest streaming platforms. Here are this month's film and TV highlights worth adding to your watch list:. "SWEET TOOTH" In the future, hybrids born part human, part animal wander the forests...