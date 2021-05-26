Three Great Things: Natalie Morales

Cc to Senator John Hickenlooper - To begin, Katie Couric, I don’t know you and you don’t know me. We’ve crossed paths, if you could say it that way, because I became a subscriber to your Wake-Up Call newsletter which I get in my email box. Likewise with you, Senator, I don’t know you and you don’t know me, and I’m assuming you got my email address from a voter list. I repeat, there’s no personal connection between me and you, Ms. Couric, or with the Senator. So when I get an email from you, Katie Couric, telling me that I haven’t “opened” your Wake-Up Call and get an email from the Senator saying that I haven’t “opened [my] emails lately,” I bridle. Like now I’ve got the email police monitoring my email reading habits! And I’m not alone. Privacy is not part of the subscription nor is it part of my voter registration. Truth to tell, Katie Couric, Senator Hickenlooper, this is all more than I subscribed or registered to vote for. Or can bear.