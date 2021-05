GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State University president Richard Myers announced his retirement at the end of the calendar year on Monday, meaning the Kansas Board of Regents will pick a search committee to help it fill the job. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial hire for the school. Enrollment is dropping and K-State's identity as an institution needs to be better clarified while the school also makes sure it is offering degrees that will inspire prospective students to come to Manhattan.