As an entrepreneur, journaling can be a powerful tool for both your personal growth and the growth of your business. When you start writing about your thoughts and feelings, it can improve your mental health and emotional wellbeing. Journaling is an excellent method for expressing your emotions, as well as engaging with stressful events in a structured way. This allows you to better process and learn from them. With the benefits outlined above, the question then becomes: as a busy entrepreneur, how do you start journaling? In today’s article, I’ll show you how.