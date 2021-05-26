Cancel
Prechtel awarded graduate student scholarship

 29 days ago

Payton Prechtel, graduate candidate in Communication Disorders and Sciences at Eastern Illinois University, was selected to receive a 2021 Graduate Student Advisory Council Scholarship in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The scholarship was established by the Graduate Student Advisory Council to recognize exceptional service and scholarship by a graduate student in each of the four academic colleges at EIU.

duboiscountyherald.com

