Wayfinding Exhibit Celebrates White Mountain Cartography
The White Mountains region has one of the richest cartographic heritages of anywhere in the world, with vintage maps for pioneers, industrialists, and sightseers taking their place alongside interactive apps that modern hikers can consult mid-trail. Plymouth State University’s Museum of the White Mountains (MWM) exhibition, Wayfinding: Maps of the White Mountains, features maps from the far and recent past as well as new map tools for today’s hikers, tourists, scientists, weekend explorers, and enthusiasts.www.plymouth.edu