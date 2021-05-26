Management Moves, MCCC, Deaths, and More
Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Company LLC, 47 Hulfish Street, Suite 350, Princeton 08542. 609-924-9775. Jay Biggins, executive managing director. www.blsstrategies.com. Princeton-based site selection consulting firm Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Company LLC has hired Haley Hop as its newest site selection and incentives consultant in its Princeton, N.J., headquarters. BLS, which also has offices in New York, Chicago, Cleveland, and Walnut Creek, California, provides site selection, incentives advisory, redevelopment, and energy and economic development services to clients across the country.princetoninfo.com