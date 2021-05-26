Cancel
Economy

Management Moves, MCCC, Deaths, and More

By U.S. 1 Staff
princetoninfo.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiggins Lacy Shapiro & Company LLC, 47 Hulfish Street, Suite 350, Princeton 08542. 609-924-9775. Jay Biggins, executive managing director. www.blsstrategies.com. Princeton-based site selection consulting firm Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Company LLC has hired Haley Hop as its newest site selection and incentives consultant in its Princeton, N.J., headquarters. BLS, which also has offices in New York, Chicago, Cleveland, and Walnut Creek, California, provides site selection, incentives advisory, redevelopment, and energy and economic development services to clients across the country.

princetoninfo.com
Florida Statesmartmeetings.com

Smart Moves in Florida, Washington State and More

Larson is president and CEO for Meet Chicago Northwest; she previously worked as the organization’s director of sales. Larson’s career began with Bismarck Hotel in Chicago as sales manager; since then, she’s worked with The Whitehall Hotel, The Drake Hotel and Fairmont Hotel Millennium Park, all in Chicago. David Morneau...
Smithfield, RIbryant.edu

Bryant University Chair announces appointment of four alumni Trustees

On behalf of the Bryant University Board of Trustees, Board Chair David Beirne ’85 and Bryant President Ross Gittell, Ph.D., are pleased to announce that Bryant’s Board has appointed four alumni as new members of the Board. They include P. James (Jim) Brady ’81, CEO of alliantgroup India Talent; Eric Handa ’97, president and CEO of AP Telecom; Cynthia Schmitt-Sprinkle ’81, multi-division CFO of Pitney Bowes Inc. (retired); and Skye Hazel ’21, joining the Board as Recent Alumni Trustee.
CollegesHouston Chronicle

Trident University International Faculty Member Set to Present Research at Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Dr. Jose Angeles, an alumnus of Trident University International’s (Trident) Ph.D. in Business Administration program and adjunct faculty member, will be presenting the paper, “Did We Miss It? Perceived Business Process Knowledge, a Critical Antecedent of Effective Use of Information Systems Contact” at the Americas Conference on Information Systems (AMCIS) 2021: Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Gained 11,500 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 6.1% in May

BALTIMORE (June 23, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 11,500 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.1% in May. This is the thirteenth consecutive month of job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning […] The post Maryland Gained 11,500 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 6.1% in May appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Washington, PAwashjeff.edu

Strategic Plan

“Every W&J graduate will not only be exceptionally well prepared for professional success, but also recognized as a leader committed to the highest standards of ethics and capable of addressing complex challenges facing today’s organizations and society.” – President John C. Knapp, Ph.D. This promise is at the heart of...
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
BusinessTimes Union

Readiness Associates Appoints Employer Markets Insurance Expert Shaun Gagnon to Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Shaun Gagnon has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Gagnon currently serves as President and Managing Partner of Cambridge Insurance Advisors based in New York City. He is also the Founder and CEO of Cambridge Risk Advisors, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Mr. Gagnon has dedicated his professional life to solving the many challenges employers face, including those involving human resources, risk management, compliance, and employee benefit cost containment. He is also involved in reviewing potential investments and partners of Superstition Mountain Family Investments, primarily within technology, blockchain, and real estate verticals.
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Top Female CRE Pros on the Future of Women in the Industry

The future of the office is female … but not without a few changes first. At the latest Commercial Forum on June 17 — “Innovations Powered By Women: Celebrating the Women Rebuilding Our National Workforce” — women across the industry discussed the importance of mentorship, self and peer advocacy, and the ever-pressing struggle for balance as they gear up to return to the office.
Fayetteville, ARtalkbusiness.net

Lapovations receives $100,000 from Winrock International

Fayetteville-based Lapovations LLC, a medical device company developing products to improve laparoscopy, announced Tuesday (June 22) receiving $100,000 from the Winrock International Validation Fund, a nonprofit fund focused on investing in validation-stage startups in Arkansas. Meanwhile, Lapovations has started to develop the second generation of its first product, AbGrab. The...
York, PAwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Ahold Delhaize Says Move Self-Managed Supply Chain On Track

In the midst of a $480 million move to convert to a fully self-distributing retailer, Ahold Delhaize USA announced that five more warehouse facilities would flip to company control in 2022, including distribution centers in York, Pa., Bethlehem, Pa., and Chester, N.Y., and two automated frozen food facilities in Mountville, Pa., and Plainville, Conn.
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

Sherman Fairchild Grant to Support Underrepresented Students in the Sciences

A three-year, $247,500 grant from the Sherman Fairchild Foundation will fund Occidental’s latest effort to increase the number of academically talented underrepresented and first-generation students pursuing degrees in the sciences. Paired with funding from the College, the new grant will make possible the launch of the new Research Early Access...
Constructionnyrej.com

2021 Women in Building Services: Leslie Cook, GTL Construction

Real estate associations or organizations that you are currently a member of:. I wanted to be in real estate or an attorney. In the past year, what project, transaction or accomplishment are you most proud of?. I was in the field during COVID-19 at an assisted living (Sunrise Senior Living)...
Portland, ORpdx.edu

The Oregon Bioscience Association

Founded in 1989, the Oregon Bioscience Association (Oregon Bio), a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization, develops and advances the bioscience industry in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Formed through a consortium of partners including universities, public officials, and bioscience industry professionals to foster the region's growing ecosystem, Oregon Bio now represents 1,000 companies, labs, institutions and organizations, including Oregon's research universities, ranging in size from small startups to multinational corporations.
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

MCCC to receive grant to aid in college completion

Monroe County Community College will receive a $20,000 grant in order to support the start of a new full-time position to serve as a completion coach for adult students. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) in partnership with the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) have awarded a total of $750,000 to nine community colleges in order to improve success rates among adult students.
Healthchildrenshealthdefense.org

States Move to Ban Vaccine Passports + More

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. As Americans figure out what post-pandemic life will look like, some states are taking steps to ensure that proof of vaccination ― or so-called “vaccine passports” ― won’t be part of it.
Montgomery County, PAsanatogapost.com

Local Grads Part of 15th MCCC Gateway Celebration

POTTSTOWN PA – After an extraordinary year of COVID-19 challenges, 21 graduates of Montgomery County Community College’s “Gateway to College” program (at top) received their high school diplomas Wednesday (June 16). Families and friends cheered as they moved their tassels and proudly stood before them. College President Dr. Victoria L....