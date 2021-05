As iSoftBet prepares to launch its flagship game for 2021, Moriarty Megaways, four of the company’s leaders discuss their release strategy. Cutting through the many hundreds of games launched every month in our industry is not easy, and it's a continual battle that many studios face. Therefore, to achieve the maximum exposure and return on investment, providers need to put together a robust release strategy bringing in expertise from four key areas of the business: Games & content; Compliance & regulatory affairs; Marketing; and Commercial.