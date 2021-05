Saturday features a four-game slate starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ben Simmons continues to stand out as one of the best values on DraftKings. He’s scored at least 50.75 DraftKings points in each of his first two playoff games this season, despite the fact that he played just 28.6 minutes in his last contest. He’s also crushed in four games vs. the 76ers this season, scoring at least 45.75 DraftKings points in each.