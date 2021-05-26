Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Children's To Open Three-Story Glendale Hospital

By Nicholas Gerbis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Children's Hospital today announced plans to expand its presence in the fast-growing West Valley by building a three-story hospital in Glendale. The Arrowhead Campus will stand at the north end of the Abrazo Campus at 18701 N. 67th Ave. and is projected to handle 76,000 appointments annually. Scheduled to...

