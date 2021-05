Riggott thanked his family for being so supportive of all the time he's spent volunteering for the Trails Committee. On Wednesday night, April 27, Gary Riggott gave a Zoom presentation about the Walpole Trails Committee, the issues facing Walpole’s green spaces, and the ways he’d like to see town residents get their kids into hiking Walpole’s various trails, called “Exploring Walpole’s Trails.” The hour-long talk touched on a variety of topics, from Walpole’s newest fields on Route 1A, to a wintertime venture into Cedar Swamp and a new look for the Walpole Trails Committee website.