Not Every Family Will Feel Safe Entering the Post-Vaccine World
I would not describe myself as a helicopter mom. I don’t hover over my kids, and I 100% believe in natural consequences as the best teacher for most life lessons when it comes to my children. But when it comes to Covid related policy, I don’t trust the general public to be honest about who is vaccinated and who is not. And so, as my state lifts the mask mandate, I am finding it challenging to bring my family into this new post-pandemic world. Not every family will feel safe entering the post-vaccine normalcy, and people need to respectful of that.www.momtastic.com