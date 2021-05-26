Not Every Family Will Feel Safe Entering the Post-Vaccine World

Stokes County needs foster parents to assist in serving the over 90 children in the custody of the Stokes County Department of Social Services. Children of all ages and from all areas of the county come into foster care due to allegations of neglect, abuse or abandonment. When children and teens cannot be placed in county, it makes it harder for them to visit family, attend important meetings or court, keep their doctors, stay in their schools or daycares, and maintain friendships and other connections in their communities. Children as young as days old and as old as 17 years need loving, caring and capable families to turn to when their families are in crisis. Caring and loving individuals and couples who are willing to learn how to assist these children and youth are needed from all areas of the county to become licensed foster parents. Well trained foster parents can assist children and youth in overcoming their challenges to learn positive behaviors, learn to cope with their traumatic experiences and begin to thrive.