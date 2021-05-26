newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Health Officials Report 799 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan health officials are reporting 799 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths. The state has now had 886,118 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,031 total deaths related to COVID-19. As of May 21, the cumulative total of recovered of COVID-19 cases in Michigan is 791,206.

