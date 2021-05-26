How 'Cruella' Makeup Artist Channeled the Punk Rock Aesthetic of 1970s London

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Cruella’s debut on Disney+ — on its $29.99 “premier access” tier until the end of August — serves as a reminder that 101 Dalmatians is a “universe” with “canon,” and yes, you may sigh deeply with me now. This origin story of Cruella de Vil explains how she became the iconic puppy-skinning villain we love to loathe, and it hews close-ish to the live-action Disney movies of the late ’90s and early ’00s, where she was played by Glenn Close as a nasty fashion designer. The new movie stars Emma Stone as the title woman and Emma Thompson as her antagonist, and we will hereby refer to them as The Two Emmas and sacrifice our old “limited edition” VHS tapes of Disney classics on the pyre to the cinema gods so this duo will be cast together in more movies, with the wishful caveat that not too many of them will be Disney productions regurgitating old characters for hot ‘n’ fresh profits. So let’s see if Cruella is a good movie or just a shameless cash-in — or both, like some of these types of Disney movies are, somewhat maddeningly so.