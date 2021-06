It seems ridiculous to have to even type this. The 2020 election was not stolen. The evidence just doesn't support that. I don't know if our congressmen have been duped by the propaganda, or if they have simply made the political calculation that in order to keep their jobs, they need to go along with the lie. Either way, the fact that they haven't spoken out against it is a real danger to America. They have either decided keeping their jobs is more important than doing their jobs, or they have been tragically sucked into a horrible lie.