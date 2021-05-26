Ultra Music Festival Reaches Deal With Neighbor Alliance
Ultra Music Festival is celebrating its first piece of positive news since 2019. The festival reached an agreement with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance. This group had sought for years to stop the festival or kick it out of Bayfront Park. This group of condo owners and residents are the chief reason that Ultra was initially banished to Virginia Key in 2019. The group would frequently send people to Miami City Commission meetings to speak out against Ultra, reading from a script, in order to create the impression that Miami no longer wanted Ultra Music Festival around.www.edmtunes.com