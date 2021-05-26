newsbreak-logo
The ‘Frazee House,’ one of Tampa Bay’s iconic bed and breakfasts, is now for sale

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 127-year-old Victorian-style home named after a local railroad stationmaster is now for sale in Brooksville. Located at 302 S Brooksville Ave., the home was built in 1884, and according to records the first known owner was Mattie Raiford and her husband, M.W. In 1909, the couple sold the home to M.A. Carpenter, who a few years later sold it to Roland and Katie Frazee for $2,500.00. Frazee reportedly was the stationmaster for the Brooksville Railroad Depot, and used the home's massive tower to spot incoming trains. The home stayed in the family until the early-'90s, where it was then left vacant for almost a decade.

