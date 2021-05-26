The ‘Frazee House,’ one of Tampa Bay’s iconic bed and breakfasts, is now for sale

Now that the CDC says fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks both outdoors and indoors, grocery stores are changing their policies.Driving the news: Publix will no longer require customers and employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks in its stores, the Lakeland-based chain announced Friday. Point of intrigue: The maskless policy is based on the honor system. Let's see how this plays out.Costco is doing the same in states that have dropped their mask mandates (that's us).But, you still have to wear a mask in the Costco pharmacy, optical and hearing aid departments, USA Today reports.What else: Walmart and BJ's — along with dropping mask requirements — are also giving a $75 bonus to its workers for getting vaccinated, which will require proof, per USA Today.Trader Joe's employees still need masks, while vaccinated customers don't. Ditto for Starbucks.Where you still need a mask: Macy's, Target, Kroger and others who are still reviewing their policies.