‘Top Story,’ Episode 3: Smearing Israel and the Legitimization of Anti-Semitism
In this week’s “Top Story,” JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin is joined by columnist and editor Ruthie Blum, who discusses the way smearing Israel legitimizes anti-Semitism and the Hamas terror organization in Gaza. They analyze the way the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the associated ideologies of critical race theory and intersectionality, have given a permission slip for anti-Semitism and the demonization of Israel, especially in the aftermath of the latest conflict with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.www.jns.org