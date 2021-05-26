newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to deal with flooded electrical

By Richard Brignall
cottagelife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Noah filling the ark, cottagers scramble to save what they can before the floodwater hits. But not everything can be saved, and even if you only have minor water damage from some spring runoff or winter roof damage, use extreme caution with your electrical when you come back to the property or enter an area with water damage.

cottagelife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Wiring#Water Heaters#Water Damage#Fire Damage#Property Damage#Household Appliances#Gfcis Afcis#Regular Household Wiring#Floodwater#Baseboard Heaters#Electronic Switches#Receptacles#Kitchen Appliances#Chemicals#Light Fixtures#Surge Protector Devices#Wire#Winter#Spring#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologythespruce.com

How to Insert Wires in an Electrical Box

Electrical boxes for outlets, light switches, and other devices are expected to contain both the back of the device and the wires leading up to it. That means that space is always limited. One frustrating aspect of electrical work is pushing wires into the box after you have connected the...
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

These Are the Best Hacks for Getting Rid of Allergens in Your Home

Coughing, sneezing, watering eyes and runny noses are all the markers of possible allergens in your home. Yes, of course, these are also symptoms you can suffer from because of outdoor allergens. However, those same outdoor allergies can find their way indoors, so you have to figure out easy ways of getting rid of allergens in your home. And while your house may seem like a vast space where dust and pet dander can hide and cling to everything, you can be mindful so that you can mitigate some of the effects.
Metal Miningnorthernontariobusiness.com

Wyloo Metals wants to rain money for a clean mining, inclusive Ring of Fire

If a mine gets built in the Ring of Fire under the Wyloo Metals flag, it will be a net zero emissions operation. The Australian mining investment company, which is making a play to take over Noront Resources' nickel, chrome and metal assets in the James Bay region, said it's prepared to open its wallet to find ways to reduce the environmental impact of mining in the Far North, will train and hire Indigenous people, and will award millions in contracts to First Nation-owned companies.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Hot Composting: Step-by-Step Guide

Hot composting is the process wherein microorganisms and bacteria biodegrade kitchen scraps and yard waste to create a concentrated material that can be used as a soil enricher. Hot composting is a little more complicated than cold composting, as it requires more attention and maintenance, but the upshot is you get compost more quickly— as fast as a month or so.
Gardeninghappysprout.com

How to prevent mold on your houseplant’s soil

Seeing mold on your soil and plants is never a cause for celebration, but it also isn’t always a cause for panic. Mold on indoor plants can be fairly common, depending on the conditions the plant is in. Knowing how to prevent mold on soil will be the first step to getting rid of it and decreasing the chances of it reappearing in the future.
bobvila.com

Baseboard hydronic radiators

We are installing new heat pumps in our house to provide heating and cooling. Not sure what to do with the existing old hydronic baseboard radiators. Is it possible to just remove the metal casing and box them in? We dont want to incur the cost of removal. We will keep some as ambient heat.
Gardeninghappysprout.com

5 greenhouse organization tools needed for spring cleaning

No one should have a greenhouse that’s all out of order. Knowing that you have a clutter-free workspace to grow your plants can help keep things stress-free and ensure peace of mind. Just one way to begin creating order out of chaos when it comes to greenhouse organization is through the use of “zones.”
Electronicsinfluencive.com

Checkpoints to Shop Home & Kitchen Appliances Online

Got to buy appliances for your home? Well, wait a minute. You may waste your money if you forego these checkpoints. This article can find the parameters and checkpoints you need to consider while buying any appliances for your home. Home appliances are classified as electronic products, which are usually...
LifestyleArkansas Online

Tools & Toys: Big Fig Mattress and "Trowel & Error"

What's to love: A mattress made with plus-size people in mind. What does it do: A hybrid design allows for extra support with 1,600 pocketed 15-gauge coils topped with a perforated gel-infused latex foam for air flow and three layers of high density foam for cushioning. The mattress' top fabric is made with "ThermoGel" cooling technology to help keep sleepers cool. The mattresses are designed — when used with the proper foundation — to support up to 1,100 lbs. with 2 sleepers on queen, king or California king mattress sizes, the company says. The mattress comes with a 20-year warranty that includes free repair and replacement the length of the warranty. A queen size mattress sells for $1,799. Visit bigfigmattress.com for more information.
Home & GardenCONTEMPORIST

This Small Wedge-Shaped House Was Designed To Be A Unique Airbnb Property

Steph and Oliver Gordon have created a small 430 square feet (40sqm) off-grid tiny home on their cattle farm located in Mudgee, Australia. Designed by architecture firm CAARCH, the tiny home named Gawthorne’s Hut, was created as an Airbnb property from the beginning phases, with the request to design a different and unique space, which would get them more exposure to guests due to its design.
Interior Designallnetarticles.com

5 Kitchen Countertop Materials

Kitchen renovations are amongst the most popular home renovations. Choosing what type of material to use for your countertops can be a challenge, especially when it needs to reflect your personality and stand up to suitable wear and tear. You will need to consider what materials will match your kitchen’s aesthetic and how much you are willing to maintain your new material. Below is an overview of five materials to give you a helping hand.
Burnt Prairie, ILPosted by
Burnt Prairie News Flash

Take a look at these homes on the market in Burnt Prairie

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cute 2bd/1ba Renovated Home on Huge Lot!!! Cute, Renovated, and fantastic layout!!! This home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, with updated flooring, trim, doors, electric, cabinets, windows, and so.. much ...more!!! The home has been taken down to the studs and finished in a stylish custom farmhouse finishes. The living room is nice sized and has oversized windows. The larger of the two bedrooms is directly off of this room. There are custom barn doors throughout the home and 3 flat panel TVs that are remaining with the home (additional cable boxes are throughout the home in case you want to relocate the TV's). The eat in style kitchen is very functional and features spacious custom cabinets with under cabinet lighting. The counters are concrete and have marble &quot;noodle boards&quot; built in!!! The bedroom has dual closet space is in the front of the home and The second bedroom is also good sized and has excellent closet space and upper storage. The bathroom has a nice walk in shower with a dual head fixture, a pedestal sink with tile backsplash, and a nicely appointed toilet with built in shelf. The hallway has a large corner closet for extras. A Laundry nook is perfect for this home and is just the right size for a stackable washer and dryer. All faucets and fixtures have access panels to ease the hassle when replacing or repairing in the future. A big backyard with an adorable shed (complete with windows) and established roses & hostas bring welcoming accents to this property, and plenty of raised flower boxes for those of you who garden! A covered porch complete with fans & lights is the place to relax on these warmer days. From the lighting to crawlspace covers, this entire property is just adorable and move in ready. Call today to make an appointment. Living Room 12.7x13.4, Kitchen 11.6x10.11, Bedroom 12.2x11.9, Bedroom 10.3x7.5, Bath 8.5x5.9 Kitchen appliances, shed, TV's are included with home. Listing Brokered by AMY LEE REALTY LLC-Amy Lee Realty LLC, Call %m 618-662-3170<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amy Bailey, AMY LEE REALTY LLC at 618-662-3170</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5OTUyOTUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Here is a lovely, one-story home with walkout basement in Grayville. The residence features approximately 1,032 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and several recent updates, including new floor coverings and fresh interior paint! Call Dustin to schedule your private viewing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dustin Hawkins, Integrity Realty & Auctions at 618-445-2267</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5OTE1NjUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Here's a split-entry home with two-to-three-bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 1,728 square feet of combined living area! Situated on a cozy lot in a quiet residential neighborhood, this home features like-new architectural shingle roof, split unit heating and air, vinyl replacement windows, vinyl siding, and vinyl flooring throughout. Call Dustin for details and viewing appointments!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dustin Hawkins, Integrity Realty & Auctions at 618-445-2267</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5OTM0NTYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> 4 Bedroom 1800 square foot home with 2 baths and a detached 4 car garage. This home has a newer roof and newer windows. Lots of storage and space on this corner lot home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nikki Edwards, NFE Realty LLC at 618-384-1185</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NzY5OTclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Deal: Get Lenovo Electric Toothbrush for $30

Lenovo Electric Toothbrush with magnetic levitation and sonic vibration is now available for $30 only at Banggood. 45000 vibrations per minute – Loosens the Plaque build-up 4 Dedicated Cleaning Modes – Clean, Sensitive, Whitening, Health. 2-minute automatic timer. 30-second zone change reminder. Ultra – Sensing whitening for 60 seconds. Gum...
Home & Gardenknowtechie.com

How to know if your electrical panel needs to be updated

Not too much thought goes into your electrical panel or even your overall system. We expect to plug in lights and appliances and for them to work. And most of the time it does. That is until we started making our homes smart and adding a lot of different devices to our daily lives. Suddenly, things that worked before start to show signs of problems.
Gas PriceInvestopedia

How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

As gas prices rise and environmental concerns become more pressing, electric vehicles are gaining in popularity. In 2016, 0.61% of new cars financed were electric, according to Experian. In 2020, that number jumped to 2.25%, still a small percentage of cars overall, but a 268% increase in just five years. If you’re thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle, bear in mind that you will most likely be charging it at home. Depending on where you live and how much you drive, that can add about $30 to $60 per month to your electric bill.
Nicollet County, MNsouthernminn.com

Nicollet County Extension: How to deal with Creeping Charlie

Creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea) is consistently a troublesome weed, though some homeowners have come to tolerate it, because it attracts and provides food for pollinators (one of its few redeeming qualities). Also called ground ivy, Creeping Charlie is part of the Mint family and like other mint species, it spreads on top of the soil via stolons or surface roots. Creeping Charlie has the ability to regrow from very small pieces of vegetation left behind in the soil after removal, making management and eradication all the more difficult.