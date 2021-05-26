How to deal with flooded electrical

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cute 2bd/1ba Renovated Home on Huge Lot!!! Cute, Renovated, and fantastic layout!!! This home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, with updated flooring, trim, doors, electric, cabinets, windows, and so.. much ...more!!! The home has been taken down to the studs and finished in a stylish custom farmhouse finishes. The living room is nice sized and has oversized windows. The larger of the two bedrooms is directly off of this room. There are custom barn doors throughout the home and 3 flat panel TVs that are remaining with the home (additional cable boxes are throughout the home in case you want to relocate the TV's). The eat in style kitchen is very functional and features spacious custom cabinets with under cabinet lighting. The counters are concrete and have marble "noodle boards" built in!!! The bedroom has dual closet space is in the front of the home and The second bedroom is also good sized and has excellent closet space and upper storage. The bathroom has a nice walk in shower with a dual head fixture, a pedestal sink with tile backsplash, and a nicely appointed toilet with built in shelf. The hallway has a large corner closet for extras. A Laundry nook is perfect for this home and is just the right size for a stackable washer and dryer. All faucets and fixtures have access panels to ease the hassle when replacing or repairing in the future. A big backyard with an adorable shed (complete with windows) and established roses & hostas bring welcoming accents to this property, and plenty of raised flower boxes for those of you who garden! A covered porch complete with fans & lights is the place to relax on these warmer days. From the lighting to crawlspace covers, this entire property is just adorable and move in ready. Call today to make an appointment. Living Room 12.7x13.4, Kitchen 11.6x10.11, Bedroom 12.2x11.9, Bedroom 10.3x7.5, Bath 8.5x5.9 Kitchen appliances, shed, TV's are included with home. Listing Brokered by AMY LEE REALTY LLC-Amy Lee Realty LLC, Call %m 618-662-3170

Here is a lovely, one-story home with walkout basement in Grayville. The residence features approximately 1,032 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and several recent updates, including new floor coverings and fresh interior paint! Call Dustin to schedule your private viewing today!

Here's a split-entry home with two-to-three-bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 1,728 square feet of combined living area! Situated on a cozy lot in a quiet residential neighborhood, this home features like-new architectural shingle roof, split unit heating and air, vinyl replacement windows, vinyl siding, and vinyl flooring throughout. Call Dustin for details and viewing appointments!

4 Bedroom 1800 square foot home with 2 baths and a detached 4 car garage. This home has a newer roof and newer windows. Lots of storage and space on this corner lot home.