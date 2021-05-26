Ready For A Staycation? Check Out This New Luxury Hotel Coming To Phoenix

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located within the exclusive gated Madison Vistas, this luxurious home offers 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths in 3208 SqFt. Designed for entertaining, the great room has 20x8 multi slide pocket Arcadia doors opening up to a private backyard with extensive paver patio, gas fireplace, water features, built-in seating, BBQ island, beautiful landscaping with easy-care artificial turf, and no backyard neighbors. The gourmet kitchen features high-end GE appliances, gas cooktop, double wall ovens, gorgeous Fairfield Sonoma Maple Linen Cabinets with 42'' staggered uppers and 4'' crown molding, granite countertops, oversized island with breakfast bar and pendant lighting, and large walk-in pantry. The master bedroom is on the main level and has a spa-like bath with dual vanities, freestanding soaking tub,* frameless enclosed tiled shower, linen closet & expansive walk-in Classy Closet. Two additional bedrooms are on the main level, each with an en-suite bath, perfect for guests! A stunning curved staircase leads upstairs to a loft area and a huge bonus room with en-suite bath and walk-in closet - another guest suite or a perfect game room. Other features include main floor laundry with cabinets & hanging rod, powder room for guests, 3 car split garage with cabinets & epoxy floors, paver driveway, stone exterior elevation, water softener, plank tile & wood floors throughout, designer two-tone paint, and much more! Popular mid-town Phoenix location just blocks from fabulous dining, shopping & entertainment venues. Incredible quiet, cul-de-sac location right on Mummy Mountain with one of the most stunning backyards in PV: Huge entertainment areas both covered + uncovered, Outdoor Kitchen, Wetbar, BBQ, Fireplace, Putting Green, Beautiful Pool, Spa + fire/water feature. This 2011 Cal Christiansen REMODELED Estate exemplifies elegance + sophistication with 23 FT HIGH ARCHED WINDOWS, hand-carved stone fireplaces with herringbone brick interiors, + French limestone flooring in a Versailles pattern. The Chef's kitchen opens to inviting Family Room with Oak floors adjacent to a separate Club/Game room. This home provides plenty of room with 5 large bedrooms, including the Master with 2 spacious closets, 2 separate offices, 7 baths, 4 car garage + intimate spaces to host events/gatherings both large + small. Totally renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bath includes kitchen with New Cabinet Doors/ Hood/ Fridge/ Oven/ Granite Counters/ Backsplash and all new flooring (tile and carpet) throughout. Bathrooms have new tile enclosure and hardware. Move in ready! This is the home you have been waiting for! Custom touches t/o this absolutely exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bath home incredibly appointed home on an over 10,500 square foot corner lot in the highly desirable neighborhood of Sierra Tempe!! Step into this beauty and find your large living room with plantation shutters to your right and spectacular formal dining room to your left with modern wood accented wall. Then enter the kitchen with huge island covered in oversized granite slab, huge wall in pantry, recently upgraded cabinetry with gorgeous hardware, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and custom stone accents above doorway that matches custom stone work on fireplace in the serene family room off the kitchen. You will LOVE spending time outside in your huge back yard with coveted patio, brand new pergola on side of home with door entry to home, travertine patio with affixed gazebo, and a sparkling pool....all of this surrounded by beautiful turf grass. Master bedroom has double door entry, huge custom designed walk-in closet, recently upgraded counters and cabinets, double sinks, separate oversized remodeled shower and tub....total personal spa vibe here!!! Secondary bedrooms all large with lots of storage and hall bath is also updated with double sinks!! The list just goes on and on....schedule your showing today....this home will not last!!