Special Weather Statement issued for Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schoharie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SCHOHARIE COUNTY At 327 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Richmondville, or near Cobleskill, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cobleskill, Schoharie, Richmondville, Central Bridge, Carlisle, Seward, Zeh Corners, Old Central Bridge, Lawyersville, Warnerville, Grovenor Corners, Old Stone Fort, Gardnersville, Becker Corners, Vintonton, Mineral Springs, Shutts Corners, Barnerville, Howes Cave and Dorloo. This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 23. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.