Schoharie County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Schoharie by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schoharie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SCHOHARIE COUNTY At 327 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Richmondville, or near Cobleskill, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cobleskill, Schoharie, Richmondville, Central Bridge, Carlisle, Seward, Zeh Corners, Old Central Bridge, Lawyersville, Warnerville, Grovenor Corners, Old Stone Fort, Gardnersville, Becker Corners, Vintonton, Mineral Springs, Shutts Corners, Barnerville, Howes Cave and Dorloo. This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 23. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
Fulton County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires, the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics, Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren and all of Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Greene County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Schoharie, Southern Herkimer, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Schoharie; Southern Herkimer; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties at and above 2000 feet. In New York, Southern Herkimer, Schoharie, Western Greene and Western Ulster Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cover or bring in sensitive outdoor vegetation.