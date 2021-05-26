Pistons mailbag: How could Evan Mobley, free agents fit into Detroit's plans?

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 102-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena. ROOKIE WALL – The 2020 draft is one that has the Pistons set up to start climbing the ladder in the Eastern Conference over the seasons ahead, but rookies are going to have their ups and downs and Tuesday night exemplified the wrong side of that equation for their three No. 1 draft picks. Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey all were part of the starting lineup again – the Pistons played without Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Josh Jackson, Wayne Ellington, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cory Joseph – but didn’t score a basket until Hayes hit a triple at the halftime buzzer to pull the Pistons within four points of Charlotte. They finished with a combined 13 points on 4 of 23 shooting. Bey, who finished with seven points and shot 2 of 10 from the 3-point arc, went 0 of 5 in the first half when Stewart went 0 of 3 and Hayes missed his first three shots before the buzzer triple. The Pistons got big nights for Hamidou Diallo, who scored a career-high 35 points, and Sekou Doumbouya, who scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Diallo’s triple – hit third of the game in six attempts – with 32 seconds left pulled the Pistons within two points. The Pistons got the ball back after a Hornets turnover with 17.6 seconds left and Killian Hayes had a chance to tie with two free throws with 9.4 seconds left but missed the first. It was the third game in four nights, the first time the three Pistons first-round rookies have been starters for such a stretch, and it’s entirely possible that the grind of the season and their recent heavier workload with so many veterans idled is catching up – the rookie wall, in other words. Charlotte was missing four of its top seven scorers in Gordon Hayward (19.6 points per game), Devonte Graham (14.5), P.J. Washington (12.8) and Miles Bridges (12.4). The Hornets came into the game 31-33 and in the No. 8 spot in the East with little chance to move up – trailing Boston, in seventh, by 2½ games – but just a one-game lead over Indiana and 1½ over Washington.