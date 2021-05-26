newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons mailbag: How could Evan Mobley, free agents fit into Detroit's plans?

Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the season is over, the Pistons can focus on the offseason, which will entail a push for internal improvement of their young players and an eye on the draft. The Pistons finished with the second-worst record and have a 14% chance of getting the No. 1 pick, along with 52% of landing in the top four, which could land them an impact player. Which player they like is still up for debate, but it would be their highest pick since the ill-fated Darko Milicic selection in 2003.

www.detroitnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Evan Mobley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Draft Picks#Nba Draft Lottery#Clippers#Cade Suggs#Fa#Sonics#Detroit#Nba Expansion#Roster Spots#This Week#Prospect#Picks And Or Veterans#Contract#Seattle#Inglewood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBApickinsplinters.com

Stewart helps Pistons beat Grizzles

Making the 12th start of his career, Isaiah Stewart (McQuaid Jesuit) collected 15 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks to help lift the Detroit Pistons over the the Memphis Grizzles Thursday night. He made 6-of-14 shots from the field and left the game 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. One of...
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Early NBA Draft Betting: Who Will Be The Number One Pick In 2021?

Cade Cunningham is favored to be selected first overall with -500 odds. Jonathan Kuninga has +850 odds to be taken first in the NBA Draft. Both Evan Mobley and Jalen Green have +950 odds to be taken first overall. BROOKLYN—Although the NBA season is still in full swing, college basketball...
NBADetroit Free Press

Why rookie big man Isaiah Stewart is going to keep jacking 3-pointers for Detroit Pistons

Since April 29, the player with the third-most 3-point attempts for the Detroit Pistons is a player who didn’t make his first until Feb. 9, 22 games into the season. Isaiah Stewart, a rookie drafted for his size than his shooting, has significantly expanded his volume during the last two weeks. He has 32 total attempts in his last eight games, narrowly edging out the 31 3-pointers he took during his first 60 games combined.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Pistons land Evan Mobley in The Athletic’s latest mock draft

The end (of the regular season) is near. However, that is just the start for the Detroit Pistons. This season has served as a step toward better things—a hopefully brighter future for one of the NBA’s saddest franchises. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic released his latest mock draft on Thursday and, to be honest, Pistons fans would probably feel pretty good about the results.
NBADetroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons get strong performances from rookie class during 108-96 loss to Chicago Bulls

Despite the final score, Sunday's game was a promising one for the Detroit Pistons. All four of their 2020 draft picks shined, and Killian Hayes played the best all-around game of his young career. Hayes scored a career-high 21 points, dished eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds during the Pistons' 108-96 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Hayes also had seven turnovers, a blight on an otherwise strong performance.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Betting Picks: Monday’s Best NBA Player Prop Bets | Tonight 5/3

Monday evening’s NBA betting action spans across a total of eight different games. Tonight’s featured NBA player props, betting picks and predictions include picks for R.J. Barrett, Isaiah Stewart and P.J. Dozier. Saturday’s NBA Player Props Recap. We kicked off the month of May with a bang on Saturday, nailing...
NBAfantasylabs.com

NBA DFS Breakdown (Thursday, May 6): Target Isaiah Stewart on Tonight’s Slate

The NBA Breakdown offers data-driven analysis for each day’s slate using the FantasyLabs Tools and metrics to highlight notable players. Thursday’s slate features seven games, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Point Guard. Stud. It is amazing to see the roll Russell Westbrook has been on. He is the...
NBAUSA Today

Rookie Wire Power Rankings: Anthony Edwards reigns supreme in final countdown

With less than a week to go in the regular season, playoff races around the league are heating up as teams look to stamp their tickets into the postseason. Of course, other teams are already looking ahead to next season and have turned things over to their rookies and other young players. One thing is certain, these rookies haven’t given up on the season as many are playing some of their best basketball.
NBArotoballer.com

NBA Fantasy Weekly Streamers for Week 19 (May 3 - May 9)

Week 19 is the penultimate week of the NBA regular season and in most fantasy leagues it's the finals! Hope you made it this far and congratulations if you did!. It was an insanely difficult season, filled with Covid protocols, jam-packed schedules, game postponements, and too many injuries. But all that is coming to an end, and if you're looking to end it with a bang you better do all you can to win next week!
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Back in starting five

Stewart will start Sunday's game against Chicago, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports. After coming off the bench behind Mason Plumlee on Saturday night, Stewart will return to the lineup as Plumlee sits on the second half of the back-to-back. Plumlee has technically been the Pistons' No. 1 center, but his fantasy value has dropped off a cliff over the last few weeks amid an ultra-aggressive resting plan.
NBANBA

Pistons battle, but too much punch missing to keep up with Hornets

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 107-94 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. FIGHT TO THE FINISH – It wasn’t so much that the Pistons didn’t have enough bodies – though they were perilously close to that with eight players injured or otherwise unavailable – as the ones they had were put in unaccustomed roles. The Pistons battled to the finish, the trademark of their season, but absent so many key players – for the first time, the veterans were held out for a second consecutive game – they needed scoring from players not generally relied upon to shoulder major offensive roles. Jerami Grant and his 22-plus points a game were among the missing elements, leaving Josh Jackson and his 13.6 points a game as the leading scorer in the lineup. And Jackson – perhaps because it was easy for Charlotte to swing its focus to him without Grant to command attention – had a quiet night, not scoring until midway through the third quarter and finishing with five points. The Pistons fell 21 points behind midway through the third quarter, rallied to within three with nine minutes to play but allowed a 13-0 Charlotte run at that point. Frank Jackson scored a season-high 25 off the bench and Saddiq Bey added 22 for the Pistons. The Hornets, who went into the game in the No. 8 spot in the East by a game over Indiana, got back two players who’d been out for several weeks with injuries, rookie LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk. Rookie Killian Hayes had a strong finish to the game and wound up with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. That makes eight straight games with at least five assists for Hayes, the first Pistons rookie with such a streak since Joe Dumars in 1985-86. Hayes, Dumars and Isiah Thomas are the only rookies in Pistons histories with such streaks.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Bey and Stewart are the only teammates on Rookie Ladder

The Detroit Pistons are a young team with an exciting future. Jerami Grant thinks this team will “do something big” next season but just how big will depend largely on their two prized rookies, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. Bey and Stewart have been two of the Pistons’ biggest draft...
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Sunday, 5/9

As the NBA DFS season gradually grinds down to its conclusion, the penultimate Sunday of the year brings a chaotic-looking mess of a six-game slate. With numerous teams vying for contention in the absurd play-in tournament, there are interesting spots up and down the board at all ranges of salary, though we have a slate full of games with low totals and fairly broad point spreads. The goal of the daily Deep Dive article is to dig deep into the NBA slate, instead of simply providing a few picks and moving on. We will be looking at some of the “why” behind a player’s projections or standing on tools like the Boom/Bust. Our hope is that after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in Awesemo’s Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make the best NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for any format.
NBAfantasypros.com

Isaiah Stewart underperforms in loss to the Hornets

Isaiah Stewart totaled nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes in the Pistons' 107-94 loss to the Hornets on Saturday. Stewart underperformed in the Pistons’ loss to the Hornets. Although not indicative of his potential, he has been relatively inconsistent in his production all year. Stewart is a great up-and-coming talent who has the potential to be a force in the league and fantasy. He is worth considering on small slates or when Mason Plumlee is absent from the rotation; if playing him any other time, you could be risking the integrity of your lineup.
NBANBA

Big nights for Diallo, Doumbouya, rough night for rookies in tough Pistons loss to Hornets

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 102-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena. ROOKIE WALL – The 2020 draft is one that has the Pistons set up to start climbing the ladder in the Eastern Conference over the seasons ahead, but rookies are going to have their ups and downs and Tuesday night exemplified the wrong side of that equation for their three No. 1 draft picks. Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey all were part of the starting lineup again – the Pistons played without Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Josh Jackson, Wayne Ellington, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cory Joseph – but didn’t score a basket until Hayes hit a triple at the halftime buzzer to pull the Pistons within four points of Charlotte. They finished with a combined 13 points on 4 of 23 shooting. Bey, who finished with seven points and shot 2 of 10 from the 3-point arc, went 0 of 5 in the first half when Stewart went 0 of 3 and Hayes missed his first three shots before the buzzer triple. The Pistons got big nights for Hamidou Diallo, who scored a career-high 35 points, and Sekou Doumbouya, who scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Diallo’s triple – hit third of the game in six attempts – with 32 seconds left pulled the Pistons within two points. The Pistons got the ball back after a Hornets turnover with 17.6 seconds left and Killian Hayes had a chance to tie with two free throws with 9.4 seconds left but missed the first. It was the third game in four nights, the first time the three Pistons first-round rookies have been starters for such a stretch, and it’s entirely possible that the grind of the season and their recent heavier workload with so many veterans idled is catching up – the rookie wall, in other words. Charlotte was missing four of its top seven scorers in Gordon Hayward (19.6 points per game), Devonte Graham (14.5), P.J. Washington (12.8) and Miles Bridges (12.4). The Hornets came into the game 31-33 and in the No. 8 spot in the East with little chance to move up – trailing Boston, in seventh, by 2½ games – but just a one-game lead over Indiana and 1½ over Washington.