These days, Demi Lovato is exploring the pursuit of self-love with their new song, "Anyone." But they've also sung about their previous romantic relationships, from Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas to longtime love Wilmer Valderrama. During a 2018 InStyle interview, Lovato said they feel confident when looking for a relationship. “I’m normally the first one to make the move," they said. "I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram.” Below, a history of Lovato's loves, those pursued and otherwise.