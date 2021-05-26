Special Weather Statement issued for Watauga, Wilkes by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Watauga; Wilkes A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL WILKES AND SOUTHEASTERN WATAUGA COUNTIES At 329 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Deep Gap, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wilbar Deep Gap Cascade Falls Maple Springs Aho Summit and Rutherwood. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov