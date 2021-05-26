newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Barton The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 227 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with locally heavy rainfall near Hoisington...moving northeast at 30 mph. hail up to the size of nickels will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hoisington, Claflin, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Hoisington, KS
City
Claflin, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Central Kansas#Severity#Cheyenne#Target Area#Shelter#Nickels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Barton County in central Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hoisington, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Bend and Albert. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH