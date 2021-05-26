Special Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Barton The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 227 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with locally heavy rainfall near Hoisington...moving northeast at 30 mph. hail up to the size of nickels will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hoisington, Claflin, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin.