Severe Weather Statement issued for Monongalia by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Monongalia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONONGALIA AND NORTHERN PRESTON COUNTIES At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brookhaven, or near Morgantown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Morgantown... Brookhaven Reedsville... Masontown Brandonville... Bruceton Mills Valley Point... Laurel Run Hazelton... Cranesville Clifton Mills... Browns Chapel This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 6, and between mile markers 12 and 31. Interstate 79 in West Virginia between mile markers 145 and 150. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov