newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

ATF nominee tells lawmakers he supports AR-15 ban

By Alex Gangitano
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4158SI_0aCJNXTU00

David Chipman, President Biden ’s nominee for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), said at his confirming hearing Wednesday he supports banning the AR-15.

A Senate panel vetted Chipman, along with other nominees for Justice Department posts, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) questioned his position on the AR-15.

“I support a ban as has been presented in a Senate bill and supported by the president. The AR-15 is a gun I was issued on ATF’s swat team and it’s a particularly lethal weapon and regulating it as other particularly lethal weapons, I have advocated for,” Chipman said.

“As ATF director, if I’m confirmed, I would simply enforce the laws in the books and right now, there is no such ban on those guns,” he added.

Cruz said that the AR-15 is the most popular rifle in America and that “it’s not a machine gun.”

Chipman is the policy adviser for gun violence prevention group Giffords and previously worked at ATF from 1988 to 2012.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) commented to start the hearing that Chipman would be only the second confirmed ATF director in the agency’s history and the first director to ever have served as an ATF special agent.

The top Republican on the panel, Sen. Charles Grassley (Iowa), argued that Chipman has misled the public on modern sports riffles, and condemned the “contempt to which he seems to view ordinary Americans who buy and carry firearms.”

Chipman was also questioned by Republicans on his support for Congress to ban assault weapons and for universal background checks during the hearing, two actions Biden also supports.

He was asked by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) about if he thinks that District of Columbia v. Heller was rightly decided, which was the 2008 Supreme Court landmark ruling that the Second Amendment protects the right to possess firearms.

“Senator, I’m a cop, not a lawyer,” Chipman said.

View All 154 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

222K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Second Amendment#Senate Bill#Sen Ted Cruz#Gun Laws#Guns#Republican Lawmakers#Assault Weapons#Justice Department#Americans#Republicans#Atf Director#Firearms#Sen Charles Grassley#President Biden#R Texas#D Ill#Alcohol#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & CourtsCorvallis Gazette-Times

Senate blocks bipartisan Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate...
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Sen. Mike Lee goes after ATF nominee's 'disdain' for gun owners

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mike Lee went after the Biden administration nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives over what the Utah Republican called a "troubling, flippant" attitude toward gun owners. David Chipman, former ATF agent and gun control advocate, appeared before the Senate Judiciary...
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

GOP foils creation of Capitol riot panel

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate...
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: Republicans filibustered the Capitol riot commission. Will Dianne Feinstein and other Democrats still let them run the country?

May 28—If any good can come of the national nadir that is Senate Republicans' stonewalling of an investigation of their own attempted murder by an antidemocratic mob, it's the end of all illusion that Congress' post-constitutional caucus deserves extraordinary deference from the majority still clinging to a semblance of the rule of law and reason.
Congress & CourtsBay News 9

Senate Republicans shoot down Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission bill

Senate Republicans voted Friday to block a bill that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Senate Republicans voted Friday to block a bill that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Republican leaders argued the commission would...
San Jose, CAcw39.com

Senate panel grills Biden’s ATF nominee on gun control

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The mass shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California has once again renewed the conversation about gun control on Capitol Hill. The shooting also comes as the Senate considers confirmation of a new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. President Joe Biden’s...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Key vote on Capitol riot commission delayed in Senate

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson: "We'll be here a long time" Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, is headed to the Senate floor to discuss the reason that he is holding up the Endless Frontiers Act, a bipartisan legislation that would counter China's growing influence by investing over $200 billion in American technology, science and research.
U.S. Politicsthetruthaboutguns.com

ATF Nominee Chipman: Every Civilian-Owned Gun is a Potential Crime Waiting to Happen

President BidenHarris’s nominee to head the federal gun regulator, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and whatever else they want to get involved in, is taking questions from senators today as part of his confirmation process. The aging senior senator from Iowa may not have his fastball anymore, but he hit the nail on the head with these comparisons illustrating what Chipman’s presence at the top of the ATF would be like . . .